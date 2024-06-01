70 pc voter turnout recorded in 9 LS seats in Bengal till 5 pm

Kolkata: A voter turnout of 69.89 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the nine Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal where voting was held on Saturday, an Election Commission official said.

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Highest polling of 76.56 per cent was registered in Basirhat, followed by Mathurapur (74.13), Jaynagar (73.44), Diamond Harbour (72.87), Barasat (71.80), Jadavpur (70.41), Dum Dum (67.60), Kolkata Dakshin (60.88) and Kolkata Uttar (59.23), he said.

Voter turnout in Baranagar bypoll till 5 pm was 66.70 per cent, the official added.

Till 4 pm, 2,667 complaints were received by the Election Commission, he said.

A total of 1,63,40,345 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 17,470 polling stations.

The EC has deployed 967 companies of central forces along with over 33,000 state police personnel in the final phase of polling, the official added.