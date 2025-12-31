₹713 Crore Released for Government Employees: Telangana Clears Pending Bills for December
Telangana government releases ₹713 crore to clear pending bills of employees for December, covering gratuity, GPF, leave encashment and advances.
₹713 crore released for government employees, pending bills cleared, December salary-related payments, Telangana Finance Department orders — In a major relief to government employees, the Telangana government has released ₹713 crore towards long-pending bills related to the month of December.
Orders Issued for ₹713 Crore Release
The release of funds was ordered by Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana. Following his directions, officials of the Finance Department issued orders and released bills amounting to ₹713 crore on Wednesday.
This move is expected to benefit thousands of state government employees who were awaiting clearance of their dues.
What Do the Released Bills Cover?
The ₹713 crore released includes payments related to:
- Gratuity
- GPF (General Provident Fund)
- Surrender leave encashment
- Employee advances
These payments were pending for the month of December and have now been officially cleared.
Government’s Monthly Commitment to Employees
The Praja Government had earlier assured employee unions that:
- ₹700 crore would be released every month towards pending employee bills
- By the end of June, ₹183 crore had already been released
- From August onwards, a minimum of ₹700 crore has been consistently released every month
The latest ₹713 crore release continues this commitment and reinforces the government’s assurance to its employees.
Relief for Telangana Government Employees
The clearance of pending bills is being seen as a significant step towards improving employee welfare and restoring confidence among government staff. Officials stated that efforts are ongoing to ensure timely payments in the coming months as well.
Key Takeaway
With the release of ₹713 crore for December pending bills, the Telangana government has once again underlined its focus on addressing long-standing financial issues faced by employees.
