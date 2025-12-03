Telangana Announces 770 km Praja Valayam Rural Ring Road Under Vision-2047, Major Boost for Connectivity and Real Estate

The Government of Telangana has announced an ambitious rural infrastructure plan with the launch of Praja Valayam, a 770 km Rural Ring Road designed to transform road connectivity across the state. Announced as part of the Telangana Rising Vision-2047, the initiative aims to bring rural areas into the state’s growth map by linking villages, mandals, agro hubs, digital services, small industries, and healthcare networks.

Officials noted that the Praja Valayam Rural Ring Road 770 km network will create a seamless connectivity grid, supporting mobility, economic activity, and faster movement of goods and services across the state’s rural regions.

Telangana Maniharam: A 1,150 km Rural Connectivity Grid

Along with Praja Valayam, the state government has also proposed Telangana Maniharam, a massive 1,150 km road network focused on comprehensive rural connectivity. Together, the two projects will create one of India’s largest rural mobility corridors, boosting:

Agro-based logistics

Local industrial growth

Real estate expansion in emerging zones

Digital and transport accessibility

Balanced rural-urban development

Experts believe that these two projects will redefine how development reaches rural Telangana over the next two decades.

Integrated With Rail, Green Highways, Eco Corridors

The Praja Valayam network will be linked with multiple upcoming state and national infrastructure initiatives, including:

Green Highways

392 km Regional Ring Railway

Cluster zones and industrial hubs

Drainage and flood-resilient networks

Eco corridors for sustainable development

By integrating roads, rail, waterways, and logistics corridors, the government aims to build a long-term rural growth ecosystem under Vision-2047.

Executed Under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM)

The new Rural Ring Road will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), a public-private partnership framework that encourages local contractors, startups, and rural entrepreneurs to participate in infrastructure development. Officials believe this model will accelerate construction timelines and improve quality while generating employment.

Major Boost for Real Estate and Rural Economy

Experts say the 770 km Praja Valayam Rural Ring Road will trigger a significant real estate impact, especially in:

Developing mandal headquarters

Growth-ready rural clusters

Agro processing zones

Towns located along the ring alignment

Enhanced road connectivity is expected to improve land value, attract small industries, and open up new rural investment opportunities.

Telangana’s Vision-2047 Aims for Balanced Growth

With two transformative networks — Praja Valayam (770 km) and Telangana Maniharam (1,150 km) — the state aims to ensure that development reaches every corner of Telangana. The project is expected to strengthen mobility, rural employment, logistics flow, and connectivity to statewide markets in the long run.