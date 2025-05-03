Eight Arrested in Connection with Rowdy-Sheeter Suhas Shetty’s Murder in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a major breakthrough, police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the murder of rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty, who was killed on Thursday night. The arrests were confirmed by Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwar and Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal.

Arrested Individuals Identified

The arrested accused have been identified as:

Abdul Safwan (29), Shantigudde, Pejavara village, Kinnipadavu

(29), Shantigudde, Pejavara village, Kinnipadavu Niyaz (28), Shantigudde

(28), Shantigudde Mohammed Muzammil (32), Kenjaru village

(32), Kenjaru village Kalandar Shafi (31), Kalavaru Kursugudde

(31), Kalavaru Kursugudde Ranjith (19), Rudrapade, Kalasa taluk, Chikkamagaluru

(19), Rudrapade, Kalasa taluk, Chikkamagaluru Nagaraj (20), Mavinakere, Kotehole, Kalasa

(20), Mavinakere, Kotehole, Kalasa Mohammed Rizwan (28), Jokatte

(28), Jokatte Adil Mehroof, Mangalapete, Katipalla

Minister Assures Strong Legal Action

Home Minister Parameshwar stated, “The investigation into Suhas Shetty’s murder is ongoing, and eight accused have already been arrested. No community will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. We are committed to taking all necessary legal measures.”

Background and Motive

According to police sources, Abdul Safwan was previously involved in a 2023 assault on Suhas Shetty’s associates, Prashanth and Dhanaraj, in Surathkal. Fearing retaliation from Suhas Shetty, Safwan allegedly conspired with Adil Mehroof, the brother of Mohammed Fazil, who was murdered in 2022—a case in which Suhas Shetty was named the prime accused.

Investigators revealed that Adil allegedly agreed to pay ₹5 lakh for Suhas Shetty’s murder, of which ₹3 lakh had already been paid to the assailants.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The arrests were made by a team led by the Mangaluru CCB ACP and North Division ACP. Police have stated that the accused will be taken into custody for further interrogation after being presented in court. Authorities plan to conduct a comprehensive investigation to uncover the full conspiracy and involvement of other potential individuals.

The incident has reignited concerns over gang rivalries and retaliatory killings in the coastal Karnataka region.