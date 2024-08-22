8 killed as heavy rains lash northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: At least eight people, including two children, were killed overnight as heavy monsoon rains hit northwest Pakistan, officials here said on Thursday.

Incessant rains lashed Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Mansehra and Mohmand districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials said.

In Bannu, two sisters died when the roof of their house collapsed due to lightning. In a similar roof collapse incident in Dera Ismail Khan district, a mother and her minor son lost their lives. A girl child was swept away by gushing waters in Paharpur tehsil.

While a woman died due to a rain-related incident in Mohmand district, two deaths were reported from Mansehra.

The rains also inflicted huge losses to the standing crops in the province, the officials said.