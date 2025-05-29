Telangana: 8-Year-Old Boy Tragically Crushed Under Tractor Driven by Father

In a heart-wrenching incident, an 8-year-old boy lost his life after accidentally falling under the wheels of a tractor driven by his father in Alwal village, Miuroddi mandal, Siddipet district on Thursday.

Child Was Watching Father Till the Land

The deceased, Beeda Nikas, was the son of Kanakaiah and Lavanya. According to local sources, the boy was sitting on a bund beside the agricultural field, observing his father operate a rotavator to till the land. In a tragic turn of events, he reportedly lost balance, fell off the bund, and was crushed under the rear wheels of the moving tractor.

Death Was Instantaneous

The accident proved fatal, and the child died on the spot. His body was later shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

Police Register Case, Begin Investigation

Local police reached the scene and have registered a case to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Preliminary inquiries suggest it was an unfortunate accident.

Village in Mourning After Tragic Loss

The tragic death of the young boy has left Alwal village in deep shock and mourning, as locals expressed sympathy with the grieving family. Authorities have urged farmers and families to take extra care during agricultural operations, especially with children nearby.