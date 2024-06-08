Crime & Accidents
8-Year-Old raped in UP
Bijnor (UP): An eight-year-old girl playing near her house in a village here was allegedly raped by a man, police said on Saturday.
The accused, who lives in the same village, lured the minor into a nearby forest before allegedly raping her, police said, adding that he has been arrested.
They said the incident took place on Friday evening.