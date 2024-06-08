Crime & Accidents

8-Year-Old raped in UP

An eight-year-old girl playing near her house in a village here was allegedly raped by a man, police said on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
8-Year-Old raped in UP
8-Year-Old raped in UP

Bijnor (UP): An eight-year-old girl playing near her house in a village here was allegedly raped by a man, police said on Saturday.

The accused, who lives in the same village, lured the minor into a nearby forest before allegedly raping her, police said, adding that he has been arrested.

They said the incident took place on Friday evening.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button