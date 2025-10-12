Over 30,000 People Participate in the 8th Global Grace Cancer Run at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The 8th Edition of the Quambiant Developers Global Grace Cancer Run was held at Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday, bringing together over 30,000 runners for the physical run and 1.5 lakh virtual participants from 130 countries in a powerful show of solidarity against cancer.

The event, organized by the Grace Cancer Foundation, marked a significant milestone in India’s leadership of the global cancer awareness movement.

Dignitaries, including IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari, Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narendar, Sports Authority Chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, and actor Adivi Sesh, attended the event. Also present were Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, and Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi.

Also Read: Naveen Yadav Meets Azharuddin in Banjara Hills, Discusses Congress Election Strategy

Speaking on the occasion, D Sridhar Babu praised the vision and efforts of Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, founder of the Grace Cancer Foundation, whose initiative has grown from a local movement to a global mission.

“What started as a one-man effort has become a worldwide campaign. From Hyderabad to 130 countries, India is leading the way in the fight against cancer,” he said.

The Minister urged the youth to take up the cause of awareness, encouraging them to use social media to share information on early detection and cancer prevention.

Sridhar Babu and other dignitaries felicitated Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, an eminent oncologist and the driving force behind the Foundation. “Awareness is the first step; let us together fight cancer,” Dr Chinnababu said, adding that the funds raised through the run will be used to provide free mobile cancer screening for underprivileged communities.

The Foundation aims to reach one lakh people through its mobile screening units and has already touched the lives of 1.4 crore individuals across 130 countries over the past 11 years.

Founded in Hyderabad, the GRACE (Global Research and Cancer Education) Cancer Foundation works toward reducing the cancer burden through education, early detection, treatment, rehabilitation, and research.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar called on citizens to take personal responsibility in spreading awareness, noting the rising global incidence of cancer. Vem Narendar stressed the need for outreach in rural areas, while Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari reminded the youth that “cancer is conquerable if detected early.” Shiva Sena Reddy urged people to adopt active and healthy lifestyles to build a “Healthy Telangana.”

Actor Adivi Sesh, attending the event for the first time, praised the massive turnout and promised to participate in future editions. “This time I came on Dr Chinnababu’s invitation; next time, I’ll come without one,” he said.

Singer Ramana Gogula captivated the crowd with a live performance of his popular song “Godari Gattu Meeda,” adding energy and inspiration to the morning.

The event also honored several Cancer Conquerors—Neelima, Prakash, Sangeetha, and Geetha—who shared their moving stories of survival and resilience. Winners of the 10K race were felicitated, with Rajeshwari, Sunitha, and Uma topping the female category and Eshwar, Anuj Yadav, and Manoj leading the male category.