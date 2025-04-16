8th Pay Commission: Big Health Coverage Reform Expected for Central Govt Employees and Pensioners

The Modi-led central government is expected to roll out the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) by January 1, 2026, aimed at reviewing and revising salary structures and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners.

Though the commission is yet to be officially constituted, sources indicate that preparatory steps are underway.

Also Read: Chum Darang on ‘Khauf’: “Had to Scream My Lungs Out, Which Gave Me Migraines”

No Official Notification Yet, But Momentum Builds

As of now, no formal notification has been issued by the government. However, reports from media outlets and government watchers suggest growing momentum behind the initiative. Employee unions have already started demanding a favourable fitment factor, which will play a crucial role in determining the revised pay scales.

CGHS May Be Replaced by CGEPHIS: A Big Reform in Health Coverage

Central Government Plans to Launch New Health Insurance Scheme

One of the most notable changes under the upcoming 8th Pay Commission could be the replacement of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) with a new health insurance-based model called the Central Government Employees and Pensioners Health Insurance Scheme (CGEPHIS).

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is expected to play a regulatory role in the scheme’s rollout, working in collaboration with IRDAI-licensed insurance companies to manage policy issuance and claims.

Broader Coverage, Cashless Benefits in Private Hospitals

Unlike the CGHS, which offers limited access primarily through government hospitals, the proposed CGEPHIS is expected to provide cashless treatment at private hospitals, offering broader coverage for employees, pensioners, and their dependents.

This move could reduce administrative burden on the government and increase access to quality healthcare, especially in rural and underdeveloped regions.

Historical Context: Pay Commissions Have Long Recommended Insurance Models

From CGHS to CGEPHIS — A Long-Awaited Shift

The 6th Pay Commission had earlier recommended that all new recruits be mandatorily covered under an insurance model. The 7th Pay Commission also echoed the need to extend CGHS-linked healthcare services into under-served regions.

The 8th Pay Commission may become the first to formally propose a full-scale transition from CGHS to an insurance-based health scheme. Speculation also suggests a SEBI-type regulatory framework could be implemented to ensure smooth enrollment, transparency, and faster claims processing.

Official Confirmation Still Awaited

Despite widespread reports, there has been no official announcement from the Ministry of Health or the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) regarding the formal implementation of CGEPHIS. However, with less than two years until the projected launch, official statements are expected soon.

Follow Times Now for real-time updates on the 8th Pay Commission, Budget 2025, and major policy changes affecting the Indian economy, central government employees, and public healthcare schemes.