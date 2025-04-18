8th Pay Commission: Massive Salary Boost Expected for Central Government Employees

The Indian government is on the verge of a significant development for millions of central government employees with the upcoming implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

This move promises to bring substantial salary hikes and revisions in allowances, marking a major shift since the last revision under the 7th Pay Commission in 2016.

Fitment Factor Likely to Trigger Massive Pay Jumps

One of the key components of the 8th Pay Commission is the fitment factor, which determines the revised pay scales for government employees. According to sources, the current Level 1 minimum basic salary of ₹18,000 could experience a remarkable increase. With the possibility of merging the 55% Dearness Allowance (DA) with the basic pay, the new base salary could rise to ₹27,900. This increase will be pivotal in determining salary jumps across various pay levels.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Under the new fitment factor, employees may see their salaries increase significantly:

At 2.57 fitment factor : The expected salary could be around ₹71,703 .

: The expected salary could be around . At 2.86 fitment factor: The revised salary could surge to ₹79,794.

This anticipated surge in salaries would be a major financial boost for government employees, especially in light of the rising cost of living and inflation.

Also Read: Explained What Is ‘Waqf by User’ and How Its Removal Could Impact Thousands of Religious Properties

When Will the 8th Pay Commission Be Formed?

The 8th Pay Commission was approved by the Modi government in January 2025, though the official formation of the commission is still awaited. The committee is expected to be announced by the last week of April 2025, with implementation expected to follow in the coming months. As per tradition, a new pay commission is implemented every decade, and with nearly ten years since the 7th Pay Commission came into effect, anticipation is growing among central government employees and pensioners.

What Can Employees Expect?

Once established, the 8th Pay Commission will likely:

Revise pay bands and grade pay for employees.

and for employees. Review pension structures and retirement benefits .

and . Update allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) , Travel Allowance (TA) , and Dearness Allowance (DA) .

, , and . Enhance salaries to match the current inflation rates and living costs.

Experts believe the move is strategically important, especially considering the growing pressure to address the financial challenges faced by over 50 lakh central employees and 60 lakh pensioners.