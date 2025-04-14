8th Pay Commission May Propose Major Overhaul in CGHS Healthcare Scheme

As anticipation builds around the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), nearly 36.57 lakh central government employees and 33.91 lakh pensioners are eagerly awaiting key announcements that may impact their salaries, allowances, and overall benefits. One crucial area expected to see a possible revamp is the healthcare system, particularly the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Will CGHS Be Replaced or Upgraded?

Speculation is rife that the upcoming Pay Commission may suggest a replacement or significant modification to the existing CGHS, which has served government employees and pensioners for over six decades. This speculation stems from a consistent trend in previous CPCs, where at least three commissions had proposed introducing a new and more inclusive healthcare scheme due to CGHS’s limited reach.

The 6th Pay Commission had recommended an optional healthcare scheme, allowing employees and pensioners to voluntarily join by contributing a fixed amount. Similarly, the 7th Pay Commission had advocated for strengthening healthcare access by suggesting empaneled hospitals under CGHS offer cashless treatment via CS(MA) or ECHS models.

CGHS: Coverage and Reach

According to official data, CGHS currently covers around 42 lakh beneficiaries across 80 cities in India. The scheme offers services in multiple streams of medicine including Allopathy, Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy, and Yoga. Despite its comprehensive approach, critics have pointed out that CGHS’s availability is still limited, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, which may prompt further reforms.

Implementation Timeline and Employee Expectations

The proposed implementation date for the 8th CPC is January 1, 2026, but discussions and proposals are already gaining momentum. Apart from healthcare reforms, central government employees are also looking forward to salary revisions, changes in House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other perks.

As the government is yet to formally constitute the 8th Pay Commission, stakeholders remain watchful, hoping for wider coverage, improved facilities, and a more accessible healthcare ecosystem for all government employees and pensioners.