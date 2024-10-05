9.53 pc voter turnout in first two hours of polling in Haryana

Chandigarh: As polling for the 90-member legislative Assembly in the BJP-ruled Haryana is underway on Saturday with 2.03 crore electorates slated to decide the fate of 1,031 candidates, a voter turnout of 9.53 per cent was recorded by 9 A.M, the first two hours of polling.

While Panchkula saw 5.3 per cent polling by 9 A.M, Ambala saw 8.7 per cent, Yamunanagar 10.9, Kurukshetra 9.6, Kaithal 10, Karnal 6.2, Panipat 8.5, Sonipat 6.5, Jind 10.2, Fatehabad 8.9 per cent.

Rohtak saw a slow start with just three per cent polling by 9 A.M, Sirsa saw 6.7, Hisar 8.9, Bhiwani 8.4, Charki Dadri 8.8, Faridabad 4.6 and Gurugram 6.1.

Outgoing Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence they would be forming the government for the third time with a huge margin.

However, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda is confidant of dethroning the 10-year government largely due to “existing resentment” among farmers, employees, unemployed youth and wrestlers, all crucial vote bank.

“We (BJP) are winning and forming the government for the third time with a big margin. The BJP will form government in Haryana for the third time with a historic margin. People have rejected ‘jhooth ki rajneeti’ (politics of lies) of the Congress,” he told the media after casting his vote in hometown Mirzapur.

“They lied during Lok Sabha polls that the Constitution is in danger and reservation will end. Rahul Gandhi is the biggest face of ending reservation. People here is India are awake about what he says in English in foreign countries,” he said.

Congress veteran Hooda, who is leading the Congress campaigning, asked the voters that “every vote will decide the future and direction of the state”.

“All of you must vote for the progress and prosperity of the state and also motivate people around you to vote,” he said in a message on X.

Amid reports of a rift within the state Congress, its Member of Parliament Kumari Selja has positioned herself as a potential candidate for the chief minister’s post if the Congress wins Assembly elections.

“The BJP has nothing to show for itself. The Congress is the only credible alternative,” she said, adding “At the end of the day, our party high command makes decisions. Today’s fight will change the fate of Haryana.”

A total of 20,632 polling booths have been set up for the election amid tight security and polling will continue till 6 P.M. While the Congress is banking on “strong anti-incumbency” against the BJP, the latter on its “good performance and achievements” of the last 10 years.

The 90-member legislative Assembly witnessed a high-decibel month-long electioneering, especially from the Congress and the BJP with each contesting on 89 seats, to woo the support of 2.03 crore electorates. Among top leaders on the ballot are Chief Minister Saini from Ladwa, Congress stalwart Hooda from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, former minister and BJP’s Ambala Cantonment candidate Anil Vij, former BJP finance minister Capt Abhimanyu from Narnaund, former state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar from Badli and former BJP minister Ranjit Singh, who is in the fray as an Independent from Rania.

“Haryana is voting with new hopes and energy” said Olympic wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, who is contesting on Congress ticket from Julana.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pitted Kavita Dalal, India’s first woman World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler, in a bid to pin down Vinesh Phogat.

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, 22, reached a polling station in Jhajjar early on Saturday to cast vote. On casting her first vote, she told the media, “Being the youth of this country, it is our responsibility to cast our vote for the most favourable candidate. Small steps lead to big goals… I voted for the first time…”

Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said every vote counts and people should actively participate in this festival of democracy by exercising their franchise. He said 2.03 crore voters, including 1.07 crore men, 95,77,926 women and 467 third-gender voters would cast votes.