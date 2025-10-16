Heartbreaking Tragedy in Pahadi Shareef: 9-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Pond

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Pahadi Shareef when a nine-year-old boy accidentally drowned in a pond on Wednesday morning. The heartbreaking event came to light several hours later, leaving the local community in shock.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Ghouse Pasha, son of Sheikh Majeed, a salesman residing in Wadi-e-Mustafa. Majeed lives with his wife, two daughters, and six sons. On Wednesday around 10 a.m., Ghouse Pasha and his elder brother, Saylu Pasha (11), left home saying they were going to a nearby grocery store.

While passing by a pond located opposite the Paradise Function Hall, Ghouse reportedly entered the water and accidentally slipped under. His brother, horrified by what he witnessed, immediately rushed home to alert family members. The family and locals began searching the pond, and after some time, Ghouse’s body was recovered.

The devastated parents filed a complaint with the Pahadi Shareef police, who have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Officers are verifying the exact circumstances that led to the child’s death.

Police have urged parents to remain vigilant, especially around open water bodies in residential areas, as similar incidents have been reported in the past. The tragic drowning has cast a pall of sorrow over the Pahadi Shareef neighborhood.