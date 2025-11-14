95 defeats for his party; 9-to-5 blame-game politician’: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over Bihar poll trends

New Delhi: BJP’s IT cell Chief Amit Malviya on Friday took a sharp dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as early trends from the Bihar Assembly elections indicated a disastrous performance for the grand old party and its allies.

Reacting to the numbers, Malviya posted on X, “Rahul Gandhi! Another election, another defeat! If there were awards for electoral consistency, he’d sweep them all. At this rate, even setbacks must be wondering how he finds them so reliably.”

He further said that Rahul Gandhi has accumulated 95 defeats for his party.

Also Read: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja shares health update, confirms the actor is absolutely ‘fit’

“While many will call him a 9-to-5 blame-game politician, Rahul Gandhi has now accumulated 95 electoral defeats in two decades, five short of a century. Is the attack on India’s institutions a diversionary tactic by the silver-spoon scion? Malviya questioned.

He also posted graphics of state elections showing when and where the Congress party lost elections after Rahul Gandhi entered electoral politics.

According to the Election Commission, the Congress — which contested 60 seats — was leading in only four constituencies. The broader Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, VIP, and Left parties, was also staring at what appears to be one of its worst electoral outcomes in the state.

Out of Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats, the NDA is headed for a landslide victory, with the BJP leading on 89 seats and its ally JD(U) ahead on 79 at around 1 p.m..

The Congress party’s poor showing has led to criticism from within the party. Senior party leader and former Governor Nikhil Kumar openly questioned the party’s poll preparedness, organisational structure, and candidate selection.

“This reflects the weakness of our organisation,” he said, adding that a political party’s success relies heavily on its organisational machinery. “If the organisation is weak and cannot function effectively, the overall outcome suffers.”

Kumar argued that inadequate groundwork and flawed strategy further damaged the party’s prospects. He said that while the candidates fielded were capable, “even better candidates could have been chosen,” stressing the need for the organisation to work “strategically and intelligently” with a strong presence in every constituency.

He also highlighted internal coordination lapses and a lack of inclusivity in decision-making. According to him, several deserving candidates were ignored in favour of “incompetent” ones — a move that, he suggested, severely undermined the party’s competitiveness in crucial seats.