Hyderabad News | One killed as heavy rain lashes

Hyderabad: A person was washed away in flood water as heavy rain lashed Hyderabad early Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and throwing normal life out of gear.

Waterlogging on several roads disrupted the movement of traffic while authorities declared holiday for educational institutions in Hyderabad and adjoining Rangareddy district.

Heavy downpour, which began around 3 a.m., continued for 2-3 hours in many parts of the city and surroundings.

Citizens woke up to roaring thunder. A car was damaged as lightning struck a shed in Panjagutta colony.

The body of a person was found in the Parsigutta area in Musheerabad constituency. He was suspected to have been washed away in the flood. The man was identified as Vijay (43). He had left his house in the early morning for work.

A few cars and bikes were also washed away in the flood. A man riding a bike was seen washed away with his vehicle in the Ramnagar area.

Water overflowing from open drains and manholes entered houses in low-lying areas, causing severe hardships to the inmates.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Disaster Response Force (DRF) sounded an alert. People have been advised to remain indoors.

The GHMC and DRF personnel were seen trying to pump out water from inundated areas.

The DRF personnel along with traffic police were also clearing waterlogging on roads. Huge traffic jams were seen on some key roads in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad.

Waterlogging on Chandrayangutta road and under the Malakpet railway bridge brought traffic to a grinding halt.

Cars and other vehicles in several colonies were damaged due to sudden inundation. The boundary wall of LB Stadium collapsed, resulting in damage to police vehicles parked there.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and the neighbourhood for the next two days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph were likely to occur in the city, the Met Office said.

Flood-like situations in Parsigutta in Musheerabad area, car and two-wheelers were submerged. One person aged about 43-yr died, he was swept away. #Hyderabad witnessed #HeavyRain in the early morning. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/cuT04uCKSY — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) August 20, 2024