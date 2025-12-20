A Conqueror of Death: Zambian Nurse Beats Aggressive Blood Cancer at Hyderabad’s KIMS

Hyderabad: In an extraordinary tale of courage, resilience, and cutting-edge medical care, a 27-year-old nurse from Zambia, Mumba Margaret, has defeated one of the most aggressive blood cancers—Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML)—after a prolonged and life-threatening battle at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad.

Diagnosed with AML in September 2023, Mumba was advised to undergo highly advanced treatment, including a stem cell (bone marrow) transplant. Refusing to give up, she travelled thousands of kilometres to India in search of hope. Her journey, however, was riddled with grave complications even before treatment could begin.

Doctors detected tuberculosis prior to the transplant, followed by a relapse of leukaemia, necessitating additional chemotherapy. During her nearly 40-day hospitalisation, she suffered multiple severe infections and critical complications, pushing her body to the brink.

On June 19, 2025, Mumba underwent her first stem cell transplant. Post-transplant, she developed extremely rare and life-threatening conditions, including dyselectrolytemia, febrile neutropenia, and Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome (PRES), severely affecting her brain, heart, and lung functions.

At her lowest point, Mumba suffered more than seven cardiac arrests, requiring repeated CPR. Each time, multidisciplinary teams from haemato-oncology, critical care, cardiology, and transplant medicine fought relentlessly to revive her. According to Dr. Narendra Kumar Thota, Head of Hemato-Oncology and Stem Cell & Bone Marrow Transplant at KIMS Hospital, her survival was made possible by advanced medical technology, constant monitoring, and coordinated round-the-clock care.

Against overwhelming odds, Mumba’s unbreakable will and the tireless efforts of the medical team turned the tide.

Today, she is fully recovered, stable, and cancer-free, ready to return to Zambia. Looking forward to reuniting with her family and resuming her nursing career, Mumba stands as a living symbol of hope and perseverance.

Her story underscores the power of modern medicine and human determination—proving that with expert care and unwavering hope, even the deadliest battles can be won.