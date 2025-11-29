A fresh twist in the Palash Muchhal–Smriti Mandhana wedding controversy, details inside

Mumbai: The drama surrounding Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding refuses to die down anytime soon.

The choreographer Nandika Dwivedi, who was hired for the now indefinitely postponed wedding, and is rumored to be part of the reason for the wedding being pushed, has now issued a statement putting an end to the fast-spinning rumour mills.

Putting forth her perspective on the matter, Nandika wrote on her Insta Stories, “In recent days, I have observed speculation regarding my involvement in a matter that is profoundly personal for others. I wish to clarify that the assumptions being made about me—especially the notion that I contributed to any relationship disruption—are simply NOT accurate. It is incredibly distressing to witness a narrative develop around something I had no role in, and even more challenging to see how rapidly these stories proliferate without any factual basis (sic).”

“Media sources are particularly publishing articles based on information from platforms like Reddit, where anyone can share whatever, they wish, leading to defamation. Please recognize that this will not be easy for me to navigate; I cannot endure false accusations any longer. Please,” she continued.

Nandika further stated, “I have been observing those I care for feeling anxious and hurt by false information, and it is affecting my mental well-being. I have received threats that my family members have noticed, which is why I made my account private.

I kindly ask everyone to cease the rumors… I have made significant sacrifices to come to Mumbai, to work and pursue my ambitions. Please do not associate my name with this any further; I am not involved in any of it. Ultimately, the truth will emerge.”

Previously, another choreographer, Gulnaaz, who was also a part of the wedding, broke her silence with a social media post that read, “I have noticed a lot of speculation and false claims going around about me & my Friend Nandika, so let me clear this straight. We are not the people involved in this issue. Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn’t mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let’s keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support (sic).”