A handful of almonds daily can help you fight metabolic syndrome

New Delhi: If you are suffering from metabolic syndrome, adding a handful of almonds to your daily diet may significantly improve your health, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Oregon State University (OSU), US.

Understanding Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is characterized by the presence of at least three of the following conditions:

Abdominal obesity

High blood pressure

High blood sugar

Low levels of HDL (“good”) cholesterol

High levels of triglycerides

The condition greatly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and has even been linked to cognitive dysfunction and dementia.

The 12-Week Clinical Study

Researchers at OSU conducted a 12-week clinical trial involving participants aged 35-60 who were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. The participants were divided into two groups:

Almond Group: Consumed 320 calories worth of almonds (approximately 2 ounces or 45 almonds) daily.

Consumed 320 calories worth of almonds (approximately 2 ounces or 45 almonds) daily. Control Group: Consumed crackers with similar caloric content but lacking the healthy nutrients found in almonds.

Almonds Improve Key Health Markers

After four and twelve weeks, blood tests from the almond group showed a significant increase in vitamin E levels. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrient present in almonds.

In addition, researchers noted:

Declines in total cholesterol and LDL (“bad”) cholesterol

Reduction in waist circumference

Signs of improved gut health through reduced gut inflammation

Nutritional Benefits of Almonds

Almonds are rich in several nutrients that contribute to their health benefits, including:

Polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats

Fiber

Polyphenols

Biotin

Copper

Potassium

Magnesium

Almonds Could Play a Role in Preventing Heart Disease and Stroke

“People with metabolic syndrome are three times as likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke and twice as likely to die from coronary heart disease compared to people without this condition,” said Emily Ho, director of OSU’s Linus Pauling Institute.

She added, “Poor diet and inactivity contribute to the development of metabolic syndrome, and gut health and chronic inflammation may also play roles.”