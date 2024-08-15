“A husband, along with friends, killed his wife because of her increasing beauty.”

Ramanagaram, Karnataka: In a tragic incident in Magadi, Ramanagaram district, Umesh (husband) allegedly murdered his wife, Divya (32), with the help of his friends.

The couple had been experiencing marital issues, particularly over Divya’s desire to maintain her appearance by wearing lipstick and getting a tattoo.

The disputes escalated to the point where the couple sought a divorce and took their case to court. After attending a court hearing, Umesh assured Divya that he would no longer be suspicious of her and persuaded her to accompany him to a temple.

There, with the assistance of his friends, he carried out the fatal attack.

The incident has shocked the local community, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic suspicions and violence.