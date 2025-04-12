A Tribute to Vanajeevi Ramaiah: Santosh Kumar Seeks National Recognition for Green Crusader

Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenge founder, Santosh Kumar, has called for national recognition of renowned environmentalist Vanajadevi Ramaiah, known for his lifelong dedication to afforestation and environmental conservation.

Proposal to Rename Khammam–Manuguru Road After Ramaiah

Santosh Kumar proposed renaming the Khammam–Manuguru road as “Vanajeevi Ramaiah Marg” in tribute to Ramaiah’s efforts in planting trees along an 8-kilometre stretch between Khammam and Reddypalli. While many of the trees were lost during a road expansion project, Kumar urged the authorities to replant and revive Ramaiah’s green legacy.

Suggestion to Rename Vanamahotsavam in Ramaiah’s Honor

In a further bid to honour his memory, Kumar also suggested renaming the annual Vanamahotsavam festival as “Ramaiah Vanamahotsavam”, making it a symbolic celebration of his environmental contributions and inspiring story.

Ramaiah’s Legacy Already Recognized in Karnataka

Vanajeevi Ramaiah’s story has already found a place in Karnataka’s school curriculum, where students learn about his environmental activism. Santosh Kumar highlighted the need for Telangana to follow suit by incorporating his life’s work into textbooks to educate future generations.

Green India Challenge: Continuing Ramaiah’s Vision

Speaking about Ramaiah’s environmental values, Kumar emphasized how the Green India Challenge is an extension of his ideals. “The planet’s future depends on the trees we plant today,” Kumar stated, reinforcing the belief that environmental protection must be a collective, national effort.