SA vs NZ: Matthew Breetzke Sets Record Becomes First Man in History to Score 150 on ODI Debut

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, South African opener Matthew Breetzke etched his name into the record books during the ongoing Tri-Nation series in Lahore on Monday. Breetzke’s dazzling knock of 150 off 148 balls helped his team to a total of 304 for six in their 50 overs, and in the process, he set a new record for the highest score by a batter on One-Day International (ODI) debut.

Breetzke’s innings included 11 boundaries and five sixes, showcasing his aggressive intent and skill. His record-breaking score surpassed the previous best of 148 set by West Indies’ Desmond Haynes against Australia in 1978. This achievement also made Breetzke the highest scorer on ODI debut for South Africa, breaking the record previously held by Colin Ingram, who had scored 124 against Zimbabwe in 2010.

A Powerful Debut for the Proteas

The 26-year-old’s outstanding innings was the cornerstone of South Africa’s competitive total. While Breetzke dominated the scoring, he was well-supported by teammates Jamie Smith, who contributed 41 runs, and Wiaan Mulder, who added a valuable 64 runs to the scoreboard. Together, they formed the foundation of a strong total that will challenge New Zealand in their chase.

Breetzke’s contribution is even more significant given the context. The explosive batter has been building a name for himself in domestic cricket and in various T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and South Africa’s SA20 tournament. His remarkable debut performance suggests that the Proteas may have unearthed a new star in limited-overs cricket.

IPL and Future Prospects

Breetzke’s rise in the cricketing world has been swift, as evidenced by his selection by Lucknow Super Giants in last year’s IPL auction for his base price of Rs. 75 lakh. However, despite his IPL signing, his performance in the recently concluded SA20 tournament was less than spectacular, where he managed to score just 117 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 103.53. Still, his ODI debut century will undoubtedly enhance his reputation, particularly as he continues to evolve as a top-order batter.

With this extraordinary feat, Breetzke has placed himself firmly in the spotlight, and his future in South African cricket looks promising. Having already made his Test debut against Bangladesh in October 2024 and played 10 T20 Internationals, the 26-year-old’s stellar debut in the 50-over format may be a sign of more great things to come.

Breetzke’s record-breaking performance not only elevates his own career but also adds a fresh layer of excitement to South African cricket. The Proteas will look to capitalize on his form as the Tri-Nation series continues and as they head into future international competitions.