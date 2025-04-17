A1 Fruit and Juice Shop in Hyderabad Caught Operating Without FSSAI License

Hyderabad: The Food Safety Department conducted an inspection at A1 Fruit and Juice Shop, located at Door No. 69-A, Vengalrao Nagar, and uncovered multiple violations of hygiene and safety standards.

The shop was found to be operating without a valid FSSAI license, raising serious concerns about food safety for customers.

Major Violations Observed During Inspection

According to the inspection report, the following unhygienic and non-compliant practices were noted:

The Food Business Operator (FBO) was running the establishment without a valid FSSAI license or registration .

was running the establishment . The preparation area lacked a proper drainage system , contributing to an unhygienic environment.

, contributing to an unhygienic environment. The refrigerator was in poor condition , covered in rust and found to be unhygienic for food storage.

, covered in rust and found to be unhygienic for food storage. Rusty iron knives were used for cutting fruits, posing a serious health hazard.

were used for cutting fruits, posing a serious health hazard. Water analysis reports, pest control reports, and medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available on-site.

for food handlers were on-site. Dustbins were found uncovered, increasing the risk of contamination.

Strict Action Under FSS Act, 2006

Officials stated that the establishment is in clear violation of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006. As per regulations, any food outlet operating without a valid FSSAI license will be issued a notice and may be closed if compliance is not ensured within the stipulated time.

Consumers are urged to be vigilant and ensure that food outlets display a valid FSSAI license. The Food Safety Department continues its inspections across the city to ensure public health and hygiene standards are maintained.