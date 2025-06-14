Aadhaar Card Update Free: Deadline Extended Again — Here’s How to Update Your Details

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a major relief for Aadhaar card holders by extending the deadline for free updates of Aadhaar details. Initially, the deadline was set to expire on June 14, 2025, but UIDAI has now extended it by one more year, allowing free updates until June 14, 2026.

Official Announcement Made on Social Media

UIDAI made this announcement through its official account on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). The agency stated, “We are extending the facility to update Aadhaar details for free by one more year. We encourage all residents to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Also Read: How Many Hours Are You Looking at Your Phone Each Day?

This move is expected to benefit millions of Indian citizens who need to update their Aadhaar details due to various life events such as marriage, employment, or relocation.

Many people frequently relocate for education, employment, or personal reasons, resulting in changes to their residential address and other personal details. With this free update window, Aadhaar card holders can conveniently update their information to keep their identity records accurate and current.

UIDAI also advises that all Aadhaar card holders should update their details every 10 years to ensure accuracy. Keeping Aadhaar information updated is critical as it is used for numerous government schemes, financial transactions, and official verifications.

Who Can Benefit from This Extension?

Anyone who needs to update demographic details like address, name (due to marriage or legal changes), or other personal information on their Aadhaar card can take advantage of this free update facility. This extension gives people ample time to make necessary changes without incurring additional costs.

Aadhaar card holders can log into the official UIDAI website or visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendras to update their details. With this extension, people can avoid last-minute rush and conveniently update their information well before the deadline.