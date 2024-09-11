Aadhaar Card Update: Free Service Ends September 14 – Here’s How to Update Your Details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that the free service for updating Aadhaar cards will end on September 14, 2024. After this date, any updates to your Aadhaar card will incur a fee of Rs 50. UIDAI is urging Aadhaar cardholders to complete any necessary updates before the deadline to avoid the charge.

Why You Need to Update Your Aadhaar Card

If your Aadhaar card was issued over 10 years ago and hasn’t been updated since, UIDAI requires you to revalidate your details. This process ensures that your identity and address information remains accurate and up-to-date. You need to submit proof of identity and address documents by September 14, 2024.

How to Update Your Aadhaar Card Online

Here’s a simple guide to updating your Aadhaar card online:

Visit the UIDAI Website:

Go to the official UIDAI website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Login to My Aadhaar:

Click on “My Aadhaar” and select “Update Your Aadhaar.”

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the Captcha code.

Click “Send OTP,” and you’ll receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number.

Select Fields to Update:

You can update details such as your name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email ID.

Choose the fields you want to update.

Upload Supporting Documents:

Upload scanned copies of the required documents for identity and address proof.

Ensure the documents are in the correct format and size.

Review and Submit:

Carefully review the information you’ve updated.

Submit the form after verifying all the details.

Receive Acknowledgement:

After submitting, you’ll receive an Update Request Number (URN) to track the status of your update.

What Happens If You Miss the Deadline?

If you don’t update your Aadhaar card by September 14, 2024, you’ll have to pay a Rs 50 fee for any future updates. This update is crucial for Aadhaar cards issued over 10 years ago to ensure all your details are accurate and current.

Don’t wait—update your Aadhaar card now to avoid any charges!