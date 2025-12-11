Business

Aadhaar OTP verification now in 322 trains for online Tatkal booking, 3 crore fake user IDs busted

To curb misuse and improve fairness, Aadhaar-based OTP verification for online Tatkal ticket booking is now operational in 322 trains, and due to this, the confirmed Tatkal ticket availability time has increased by about 65 per cent in these trains, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi11 December 2025 - 15:50
Aadhaar OTP verification now in 322 trains for online Tatkal booking, 3 crore fake user IDs busted
Aadhaar OTP verification now in 322 trains for online Tatkal booking, 3 crore fake user IDs busted

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

New Delhi: To curb misuse and improve fairness, Aadhaar-based OTP verification for online Tatkal ticket booking is now operational in 322 trains, and due to this, the confirmed Tatkal ticket availability time has increased by about 65 per cent in these trains, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Aadhaar-based OTP for Tatkal bookings at reservation counters has also been introduced in a phased manner, now implemented in 211 trains (as of December 4). As a result, the confirmed Tatkal ticket availability time has increased in about 95 per cent of the 96 popular trains, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

The minister also informed that rigorous revalidation and verification of user accounts have been done.

Also Read: Goa inferno: Ajay Gupta, sleeping partner of Luthra brothers, sent to 7 days police custody

“About 3.02 crore suspicious user IDs have been deactivated since January 2025. Anti-bot solutions such as AKAMAI are deployed to filter non-genuine users and ensure smooth booking for legitimate passengers,” he mentioned.

Complaints have also been filed on the National Cyber Crime Portal for suspiciously booked PNRs, the minister added.

Vaishnaw informed about the use of multiple protective layers such as network firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, application delivery controllers and web application firewalls, which safeguard the system against cyber threats.

The system is hosted in a dedicated, access-controlled data centre, secured through CCTV surveillance and end-to-end encryption. The data centre is certified under ISO 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) standards.

“To further strengthen its cyber security posture, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. provides comprehensive cyber threat intelligence services, including take-down services, threat monitoring, deep and dark web surveillance and digital risk protection. These services offer proactive and actionable insights into emerging cyber threats and enable improved incident response,” said the minister.

Regular security audits of the reservation system are also carried out by CERT-In-empanelled Information Security Audit Agencies.

Moreover, internet traffic related to the ticketing system is continuously monitored by CERT-In and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) to detect and prevent cyberattacks.

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi11 December 2025 - 15:50
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button