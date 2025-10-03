Aadhaar Update Gets Costlier: Check the New Charges for Every Service

The Aadhaar card, a vital proof of identity for millions across India, will soon see changes in its update charges. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has officially revised the fees for various Aadhaar-related services, which will be effective from October 1, 2025, and remain in place until September 30, 2028.

Here’s a detailed look at the new pricing structure:

Citizens who need to update their personal details—such as name, date of birth, address, email ID, or mobile number—will now have to pay ₹75, up from the earlier ₹50. However, if personal details are updated along with biometric information, no extra fee will be charged beyond the biometric update.

Changes to biometric details, including fingerprints, iris scans, or photographs, will now cost ₹125. This fee is scheduled to rise further to ₹150 from October 2028. Such updates can only be done at Aadhaar enrolment centres.

Uploading proof of identity or address documents online through the My Aadhaar portal will remain free until June 14, 2026. For those who prefer to update documents at enrolment centres, the fee has been revised to ₹75 (previously ₹50).

4. Aadhaar Printout and e-KYC

A printout of the Aadhaar card or availing details via e-KYC will now cost ₹40. This charge will also rise to ₹50 after October 2028.

Special Provision for Children

In an encouraging move, UIDAI has decided to waive certain biometric update fees for children. The first biometric update will be free for children aged 5–7 years and again for those in the 15–17 age group. For children between 7–15 years, the biometric update normally costs ₹125, but this fee has been waived until September 30, 2026.

Home Enrolment Services

To assist citizens unable to visit enrolment centres, UIDAI is offering home enrolment. This service will cost ₹700 (inclusive of GST) for the first applicant at an address. Each additional family member or resident availing the service at the same location will need to pay ₹350.

Reason Behind the Hike

According to UIDAI, the revision reflects the rising operational costs of running enrolment centres, maintaining Aadhaar infrastructure, and investing in upgraded technology systems. The move is aimed at ensuring smoother, more reliable Aadhaar services across the country.

With these changes, citizens are encouraged to make use of free online updates wherever possible, while being mindful of the revised charges for in-person services.