Aakash Chopra Backs Kuldeep Yadav as India’s Premier Spinner for Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has strongly advocated for Kuldeep Yadav to be a key figure in India’s bowling attack for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Chopra’s remarks came after India finalized their 15-member squad for the prestigious tournament, with Tamil Nadu spinner Varun Chakravarthy replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Chopra Cautions Against Benching Kuldeep in Favor of Varun

Chopra, while discussing India’s squad selection, voiced his concerns over the possibility of Kuldeep being benched in favor of Varun. With all of India’s matches set to be played in Dubai, and the team now carrying five spinners, Chopra pointed out that the surface in Dubai has not traditionally been favorable for spinners.

Taking to social media platform X, Chopra urged the Indian team management to make Kuldeep a key part of the playing XI. He tweeted, “India has picked 5 spinners for Champions Trophy. FIVE. Sharjah would be an ideal venue for this squad.

Spin To Win. Dubai?? Not so sure. That surface hasn’t helped spinners as much… ever. Also, I really hope that Kuldeep isn’t benched for Varun. Play both if you must… but Kuldeep has to be India’s premier spinner.”

Kuldeep’s Recent Form and Key Contributions

Kuldeep has been in excellent form for India, playing a vital role in the team’s successful run to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He finished as the team’s fourth-highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in 11 matches.

His impressive form continued into the T20 World Cup 2024, where he claimed 10 wickets in just five matches, once again emerging as India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker. Given his recent performances, Chopra believes Kuldeep must remain a key player for India in the Champions Trophy.

Chopra Questions India’s Selection Calls for the Champions Trophy

In addition to his backing of Kuldeep, Chopra also questioned some of the Indian team’s selection decisions for the Champions Trophy. He highlighted the omission of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut against England in the first ODI in Nagpur, as a surprising move. Chopra also expressed his thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, suggesting that it would likely lead to the selection of Mohammad Siraj as a replacement.

“I thought Bumrah’s absence will force selectors to pick Siraj. Have 4 pacers in the squad. It’s also interesting to note how quickly the plan to play Yashasvi in the XI ahead of Iyer is abandoned… to the extent that Yashasvi isn’t even a part of the CT squad,” he posted in another tweet.

Conclusion

Aakash Chopra’s backing of Kuldeep Yadav as India’s premier spinner for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 highlights the importance of Kuldeep’s recent form and contributions to the team. As the Indian team prepares for the tournament, it will be crucial to see whether the team management heeds Chopra’s advice and ensures that Kuldeep plays a pivotal role in the bowling attack.

Key Takeaways:

Aakash Chopra backs Kuldeep Yadav as India’s premier spinner for the Champions Trophy.

Chopra cautions against benching Kuldeep in favor of Varun Chakravarthy.

Kuldeep’s recent performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup make him a vital part of India’s bowling attack.

Chopra questions India’s selection decisions, including the omission of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Bumrah’s absence.

