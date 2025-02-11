Aakash Chopra Questions Jaiswal’s Spot in India’s Champions Trophy Squad

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has raised concerns over the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal in India’s final 15-man squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, suggesting the young opener may no longer fit into the team’s plans.

Chopra believes that with India’s batting order now stabilizing, Jaiswal might not be required, and Mohammed Siraj could potentially be brought in as a replacement, especially if Jasprit Bumrah fails to recover in time for the tournament.

Jaiswal’s Recent Performance and the Batting Order Dynamics

Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut in the series opener against England on February 6, showed promise before falling to Jofra Archer for 15. However, with Virat Kohli returning to the XI for the second game, the 22-year-old was dropped immediately, raising questions about his long-term role in India’s plans.

Chopra, speaking on his YouTube show, highlighted the stability in India’s top order with Rohit Sharma returning to form, Shubman Gill as vice-captain, and Virat Kohli’s guaranteed spot. He added that Shreyas Iyer’s match-winning knock of 59 runs off 36 balls in the first ODI could reshape squad selection, making Jaiswal’s inclusion uncertain.

“The batting order is looking set. Rohit has started scoring runs. Shubman Gill is our vice-captain, and he is in good form. Virat Kohli will eventually return to form. Even if he doesn’t, India are not going to drop him,” Chopra said.

Jaiswal’s Role in the Squad and the Left-Right Combination

Chopra further explained that, with the current batting line-up, India might not need Jaiswal as the combination of players like Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer provide balance. He noted that India had initially planned to maintain a left-right combination in the top order but may no longer prioritize that after Iyer’s strong performances.

“You wanted to maintain a left-right combination in the batting order. Now, you won’t be able to do it. You have played your hand, and that has backfired,” he added.

Siraj’s Potential Inclusion if Bumrah is Unfit

With Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the Champions Trophy still uncertain, Chopra suggested that Mohammed Siraj could be brought back into the squad. Siraj was omitted from the ODI squad against England and the preliminary Champions Trophy squad, but Chopra believes his experience could prove valuable if India needs three frontline fast bowlers.

“You can’t play Yashasvi. So, if you can’t play him, why take him to the Champions Trophy? I think Mohammed Siraj’s chances of playing are higher than Yashasvi Jaiswal’s,” Chopra explained.

“I see a strong chance for Mohammed Siraj to be included, especially if you feel the need for experience in the bowling attack against Pakistan. You might want to go in with three fast bowlers—Siraj could come in. Then, Yashasvi might have to make way.”

Bumrah’s Fitness and India’s Champions Trophy Squad

India’s key fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered a back injury during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While Bumrah has been included in India’s preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy, his participation depends on a final fitness assessment.