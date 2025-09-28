AAKCBA Welcomes New MBA and IMBA Batch with Grand Orientation Day Ceremony

Hyderabad: Amjad Ali Khan College of Business Administration (AAKCBA), one of the flagship institutions under the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES), held a grand Orientation Day ceremony to welcome its new MBA and IMBA students.

The program, organized at Ghulam Ahmed Hall, marked the beginning of the academic journey for the fresh batch.

This year carries added significance for the college as it celebrates 34 years of academic excellence since its founding in 1991. AAKCBA has also recorded a milestone intake of 240 students into its MBA program—reflecting both its growing reputation and academic strength.

The event was presided over by Mr. Mohammed Waliullah, Chairman of SUES, who reaffirmed the society’s commitment to shaping future leaders through quality education. Mr. Aamer Javeed, Joint Secretary, SUES, was also present and extended his best wishes to the new entrants.

The ceremony was graced by Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), who attended as Chief Guest. In his address, Prof. Venkatesh lauded the achievements and accreditations earned by SUES institutions and urged students to make the most of the opportunities ahead.

Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary of SUES and Guest of Honour, highlighted the educational initiatives being implemented across the society’s colleges. He congratulated the new students and their parents, noting that admission into AAKCBA was itself a mark of distinction, given the institution’s infrastructure, faculty strength, and academic resources.

Dr. Lakshmi Rawat, Director of AAKCBA, welcomed the new cohort, emphasizing the college’s academic environment built on highly qualified faculty engaged in both teaching and research. She underscored that the institution’s educators contribute significantly to knowledge creation through publications and authored works, while ensuring students are prepared for the challenges of the modern business world.

The Orientation Day concluded with faculty and staff extending a warm welcome to the students, assuring them of a transformative learning experience and encouraging them to pursue excellence in their academic and professional endeavors.