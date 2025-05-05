Aamir Khan Announces Release Date for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: A Spiritual Sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially locked in the release date for his highly anticipated film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, set to hit theatres on June 20. The announcement was made alongside the release of the film’s first official poster, sparking immense excitement among fans and moviegoers alike.

A Spiritual Sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is positioned as a spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan’s directorial debut, the much-loved ‘Taare Zameen Par’, which won hearts for its emotional depth and social message. This new film promises another captivating and thought-provoking narrative, this time bringing fresh talent and an intriguing storyline to the forefront.

Star-studded Cast and Debutant Launches

The first poster of the film reveals Aamir Khan alongside 10 debutant actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. These fresh faces are set to add a new dimension to the film, raising expectations for their performances.

Also Read: Is Your Retirement Plan on Track? Use the 4% Rule to Secure Your Future Today

Aamir Khan’s Return to the Big Screen

The film also marks Aamir Khan’s return to acting after his 2022 film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the Indian remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’. In ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, Aamir will star opposite Genelia Deshmukh, adding another layer of excitement for fans eager to see their chemistry on screen.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna

Helmed by the talented R. S. Prasanna, known for his work in ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, the film is set to be an enriching cinematic experience. Prasanna has a reputation for blending sensitive social issues with entertainment, making his direction of this project highly anticipated.

Music and Screenplay

The screenplay for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics. The film’s music is composed by the celebrated trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, promising a memorable soundtrack to complement the narrative.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is expected to offer a fresh, enriching story that resonates with audiences of all ages. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20, marking a major event for Bollywood fans this summer.

A New Chapter in Aamir Khan’s Career

With the debut of multiple fresh faces and a powerful storyline, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is set to redefine the cinematic landscape. Aamir Khan’s vision for this project has already set the stage for a highly anticipated release.