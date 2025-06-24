Aamir Khan Joins Special Olympics Bharat for Exclusive Screening of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan recently joined Special Olympics Bharat for a special screening of his film Sitaare Zameen Par, highlighting the powerful message of inclusion and empowerment for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

A Heartfelt Initiative to Promote Inclusion

The screening event was hosted to reinforce the mission of Special Olympics Bharat, aiming to build an inclusive society by celebrating the abilities of differently abled individuals. The movie, which is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film ‘Champions’, was officially released in theatres on June 20, 2025.

Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and Team Attend the Screening

The event witnessed the presence of key members of the film’s cast and crew including:

Aamir Khan (Lead Actor & Producer)

(Lead Actor & Producer) Genelia Deshmukh (Lead Actress)

(Lead Actress) R.S. Prasanna (Director)

(Director) Other co-stars and film crew

Their involvement brought extra excitement and joy to the participants and attendees.

Aamir Khan Engages with Special Olympics Athletes

Post-screening, Aamir Khan interacted warmly with the athletes, shared conversations, and encouraged them with his presence. His compassionate and inclusive gesture resonated deeply with the athletes and their families.

Dr. Mallika Nadda Stresses the Importance of Representation

Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat, stated:

“The screening of Sitaare Zameen Par is more than just watching a film; it is an experience that reinforces our belief in the boundless capabilities of our athletes.”

She also appreciated Aamir Khan’s support and presence, which amplified the message of inclusion and acceptance.

Special Olympics Bharat Continues to Drive Change

In continuation of its inclusive initiatives, Special Olympics Bharat, in association with BVL Brahmaputra Volleyball League, organized a special training session for athletes with disabilities at Mrinal Jyoti Rehabilitation Centre on International Olympic Day.

Such efforts aim to integrate individuals with intellectual disabilities into mainstream society through:

Sports

Education

Community engagement

About the Film: ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par focuses on the transformative journey of individuals with intellectual disabilities and promotes their inclusion in sports and daily life. The film is a heartwarming drama that combines emotional storytelling with a strong social message