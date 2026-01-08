Aamir Khan Opens Up About Working With Madhuri Dixit: “Very Talented and Easy to Work With”

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in an old interview with Lehren TV, spoke about his experience of working with Bollywood superstar actress Madhuri Dixit. The actor was interviewed on the sets of his movie Deewana Mujhsa Nahin where he was busy shooting with his co-star Madhuri Dixit. “Right now, I am shooting a film called Deewana Mujhsa Nahin with Madhuri Dixit. I am doing two films with Madhuri. She is very talented, very hardworking, very good looking, and very easy to work with.” said Aamir.

The actor further talking about working with actress Neelam Kothari and Juhi Chawla in his other projects, said, “Neelam is also fine. She is fun to work with and good looking. I think we make a very good pair. With Juhi, our friendship has grown a lot. We have already done one film together. In total, I have done four films with Juhi: ‘Aatank Ki Aatank,’ ‘Love Love Love’, ‘Daulat Ki Jung’, and ‘Tum Mere Ho’. Talking about his look in Deewana Mujhsa Nahin, Aamir revealed, “In this film, I am wearing glasses, because my eyesight is a little weak. Jokes apart, actually, the glasses are only for the look.

The look is of a very serious and honest boy. Talking about Deewana Mujhsa Nahin, the movie is a 1990 Hindi romantic drama film starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The film was directed by Y. Nageshwar Rao and produced by Ajit Parshotam under the banner of Vandana Productions. Along with Aamir Khan as Ajay Sharma and Madhuri Dixit as Anita, the film also featured actors like Satyendra Kapoor, Beena Banerjee, Deven Verma, Dinesh Hingoo, and Narendra Nath in supporting roles. Aamir and Madhuri later also starred in the superhit movie Dil.