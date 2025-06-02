Aamir Khan to Join Jio Star’s IPL 2025 Coverage for Qualifier 2 and Final

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to join JioStar’s presentation for the TATA IPL 2025 playoffs. The actor will make special appearances on June 1 (Qualifier 2) and June 3 (Final) during the pre-match shows broadcast on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

Aamir Khan to Feature on Star Sports Alongside ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Cast

Aamir Khan will appear alongside Genelia D’Souza and the cast of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, during the pre-shows. This star-studded presence aims to blend cricket with entertainment, offering fans a unique viewing experience during two of the most anticipated matches of IPL 2025.

In a surprising twist, Aamir Khan will also enter the commentary box for both the Qualifier 2 on June 1 and the IPL 2025 Final on June 3. Known for his passion for cricket, Khan will join JioStar’s elite panel of former IPL champions and cricketing legends, offering his insights and predictions live during the matches.

“Nothing can match the energy and stakes of the TATA IPL Play-offs. I’m super excited to be part of JioStar’s presentation and step into the commentary box,” Aamir said.

Entertainment Meets Cricket in the TATA IPL 2025 Playoffs

Fans can expect Aamir to:

Make match predictions

Analyze key game moments

Commentate with legends

Participate in interactive entertainment segments

The promotional collaboration is designed to connect cricket fans and movie buffs ahead of the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, adding cinematic flair to the high-octane cricketing action.

JioStar Elevates Viewer Experience for IPL Playoffs

With the inclusion of Aamir Khan and Bollywood celebrities, JioStar continues to redefine IPL coverage by merging sports with pop culture. This move is expected to boost fan engagement and viewership for the IPL 2025 playoffs.