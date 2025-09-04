Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan highlights the importance of sharing lived experiences

Mumbai: Mental health advocate and influencer Ira Khan has been doing her best in spreading awareness over topics that are either a taboo or hardly spoken of in society.

In a recent podcast of ‘The Curious Case of…’, curated and helmed by Ira Khan, Dr Kavita Arora, the speaker for the episode, sheds light on the idea of ‘sharing’.

In the podcast, Dr Kavita said, “Because that’s the question, really, what has changed? Why is this person sharing today something that possibly will also be unpleasant for you to share? Because our brain and our mind work like that. When you share about a past unpleasant experience, and mental illness is not a pleasant experience by any standards, there’s a possibility of the reliving of it in part in the retelling of it, in the revisiting of it!”

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh chooses to speak in Hindi, asks help for wounded Punjab after recent deluge

Sharing the video, Ira Khan captioned it as, “What does it mean to share your lived experience? On this episode of The Curious Case of…, Ira talks to Dr Kavita Arora about the intention behind sharing, how it’s often conflated with “”attention seeking””, and the impact that it can have on the sharer. Episode out on @agatsfoundation YouTube channel and all podcast platforms!”

The daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had herself opened up on her struggles of dealing with mental health scares. The entrepreneur is the proud founder of her foundation that works towards the mental wellness of people in need.

The first episode of “The Curious Case of…” premiered on August 17, 2025, across multiple online platforms. The podcast is designed to spread awareness and invite viewers to understand the complexities of mental health. Ira Khan, unlike other stars hailing from Bollywood families, never showed any interest in venturing into the entertainment business, like her father. Ira always wanted to make a difference in society through her own ways and succeed on her own merit.