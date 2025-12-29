Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she is struggling with body image issues

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has spoken candidly about her personal struggles with body image.

Sharing her thoughts openly, she admitted that confronting these feelings feels “a little scary.”

In her recent post on Instagram, Ira shared that she has been going back and forth between feeling unfit, overweight, and obese since 2020.

She admitted that there is still a lot she is trying to understand about herself and her body, but she has noticed a small, positive shift that encouraged her to start speaking about it publicly.

The star-kid wrote in the caption of her post, “Yes, I’m fat.

Been oscillating between thinking I’m fat/unfit, becoming over-weight and being obese since 2020.

There’s lot to be said about it. Definitely things I still need to figure out. But I feel at least a small shift for the better so I’ve decided to start talking about it/share.

I may not be as articulate or confident as when I spoke about my depression. Unlike like that, this feels a little scary.” “But I really think it needs to be talked about.

I don’t have a diagnosed eating disorder and I’m also not an expert. Just sharing my experiences. Venture into the comment section at your own risk.

I know I will be staying far away from it. Let’s see how this goes. #mentalhealth #fat #bodyimage #fit #bodypositivity.”

In the video, Ira Khan is heard saying, “Let’s address the elephant in the room, me. Yes, I’m fat and I’m actually obese for my age and my height.

And I’ve been struggling with body image issues and with my relationship with my food since 2020.”

“I’m not as comfortable and confident talking about this as I was with my depression. So, I’m not entirely sure how this is going to go.

It’s come in the way of my ability to participate in my friends’ lives, in how I show up in my relationship with Popoy, in my self-worth and so then work and everything, in a way that I would say is as intense as how my depression would interfere in my life and sometimes still does.

And so, I want to talk about this. I want to try and unpack what I think, have been thinking, struggled with, still struggle with, just all of it. I hope it helps me.”

“If it helps you, then plus points. I would recommend not venturing into the comment section and if you do, then at your own risk. And let’s see how this goes,” Ira concluded.

Ira Khan had earlier spoken about her long battle with depression, admitting that she struggled with feelings of guilt because of the privileged life she comes from.