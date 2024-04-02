Delhi

AAP founding member Dinesh Vaghela passes away

The founding member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dinesh Vaghela, passed away here at the age of 73 on Monday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
AAP founding member Dinesh Vaghela passes away
AAP founding member Dinesh Vaghela passes away

Panaji: The founding member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dinesh Vaghela, passed away here at the age of 73 on Monday.

Related Stories
Eight Individuals Suspended in Wake of Parliament Security Breach
Mother-daughter shot at in Delhi
Govt launches sale of Atta under Bharat brand at Rs 27.50 per kg
Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea, extends interim bail
Suspending MP has ‘serious repercussions’, observes SC on Raghav Chadha’s suspension from RS

AAP Vice-President, Valmiki Naik, said that the party’s founding member Dinesh Vaghela, popularly known as Babaji, has passed away.

Vaghela was the National Executive member of the AAP and worked actively in Goa to strengthen the party.

“Last rites will be held on April 2 at 3.30 p.m. at St. Inez crematorium in Panaji,” Naik added.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button