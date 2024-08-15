AAP Leader Mohd Majid Hoists Tricolor Across Multiple Locations on Independence Day

Hyderabad: Mohd Majid, Parliamentary Incharge for Hyderabad Chevella and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), celebrated the 78th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at various locations throughout the region.

In each ceremony, Majid addressed the people of India and Telangana, reflecting on the significance of the day and urging citizens to contribute to the nation’s progress and unity.

Accompanied by key supporters including Syed Qasim, Rahman Shareef, Mohd Irfan, Kiran Yadav, Syed Jabbar, and several local residents, the events were marked by a strong sense of patriotism and solidarity. Majid emphasized the importance of freedom, democracy, and the responsibility each citizen holds in shaping the future of the country.

“Independence Day is not just a celebration of our past but a call to action for our future,” said Majid during his speeches. He encouraged the people of Telangana to stay united and work towards building a stronger and more equitable society.

The ceremonies concluded with community members joining together in the national anthem and the distribution of sweets, reinforcing the festive spirit and national pride.