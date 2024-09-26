AAP MLA booked for assaulting DJB staffer in northwest Delhi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi has been booked for allegedly beating a Delhi Jal Board employee at a sewage pumping station in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered at the Model Town Police Station on Wednesday on the complaint of 59-year-old Satpal Singh, who works as a field assistant at Kalyan Vihar Sewage Pumping Station.

According to the FIR, Singh complained that he was working at the station when the MLA along with 20-25 people arrived there and sought to know why the pump was not running.

When Singh replied that the pump was already on, an argument ensued, during which the MLA allegedly slapped the Delhi Jal Board employee and beat him up with shoes, the FIR stated.

Singh informed the police about the incident with the help of the other staff at the pumping station.

A case under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 121 (1) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when two or more individuals act with a common intention) of the BNS has been registered against the legislator, police said.