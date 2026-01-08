AAP MLAs Demand Resignation of Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra Over ‘Misleading’ Video

New Delhi: Four suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators on Thursday wrote a letter to Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, seeking the resignation of Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra over the alleged circulation of a purported video of former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi which they claim was misleading and politically-motivated. The MLAs — Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh — were suspended from the House on the grounds of deliberately disrupting Assembly proceedings.

Following their suspension, they staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly, holding banners with the slogan “Kapil Mishra Ishtifa Do”. Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said the legislators have formally appealed to the Speaker to take strict action against Kapil Mishra. “In the letter, we have demanded Kapil Mishra’s resignation and cancellation of his membership for sharing the video. Whoever posted the video on social media should be suspended for six months.

Our third demand is that the full video should be released so that people can know the truth,” Jha said. Jha added, “The discussion on the first topic had ended, and the LG’s address was about to begin. When the LG’s address started, Atishi stood up and said that pollution is a serious problem. She pointed out that although you talk about pollution every day, you are not actually having a discussion on it. She further said that to avoid discussing pollution, you are protesting in the Assembly over the issue of stray dogs.

Also Read: Somnath Swabhiman Parv Begins, PM Modi Recalls India’s Strong Values

She asked why a proper discussion is not being held. She wanted to have discussion on the important issues.” He further slammed the BJP and said, “The BJP is such a lowly party, and its leaders are so unscrupulous that, due to their dirty politics, they dragged Guru Sahib’s name into it. They created a fake video in which Guru Sahib’s name was misused.

We will not tolerate this. The insult to Guru Sahib will not be tolerated. Today, we submitted a complaint to the Speaker and stated in the Assembly that BJP leaders must apologise.” Another AAP MLA, Mukesh Alhawat, criticised the alleged use of religious sentiments for political gain. “It is good to talk about Sikh Gurus, but making false claims in their name is wrong. There should be impartial action against him. Using a Sikh Guru for political benefit is shameful,” he said.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh said, “The video from the Delhi Vidhan Sabha is being circulated among people in a misleading manner. We have demanded strict action against those BJP leaders who edited and circulated the video.” Earlier, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta accused AAP leader and Leader of Opposition Atishi of spreading misinformation regarding the suspension of the four legislators.

The Speaker said Atishi had misled the media by claiming that the MLAs were expelled merely for wearing masks inside the House. “This assertion is factually incorrect and does not reflect the actual proceedings of the House,” Gupta said in a statement. He clarified that the action taken by the Chair had no connection with the wearing of masks and that at no point were members expelled solely on that basis. “Any suggestion to this effect amounts to a misrepresentation of facts,” the Speaker added.

Gupta further stated that the decision to suspend the MLAs was taken strictly to preserve the authority, order and dignity of the House and was fully in line with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. “In view of conduct amounting to contempt of the House, the matter has been referred to the Committee of Privileges under Rule 82 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

The Speaker may refer any question of privilege or contempt to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation or report and acquaint the House about it. The reference has been made strictly within the scope and intent of the said rule,” the statement said. Meanwhile, the AAP defended its Leader of Opposition Atishi against allegations by the BJP that she made “derogatory” remarks about Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The party asserted that the BJP had deliberately misrepresented Atishi’s remarks and circulated a doctored video to create controversy. In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Atishi accused the BJP of spreading falsehoods through an edited video clip. She said the video was shared with misleading claims and incorrect subtitles. “Lie No. 1: This video is from after the discussion marking 350 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s martyrdom had concluded, when the discussion on the Lieutenant Governor’s address had begun,” she wrote. “Lie No. 2: In the video, I was speaking about the BJP evading discussion on pollution and about their protest in the Assembly over the issue of stray dogs.

I said, ‘Then you please conduct the discussion. Why are you running away since morning? You are saying, respect the dogs! Respect the dogs! Honourable Speaker, please allow a discussion on this.’ The BJP added a false subtitle and inserted Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s name into it,” Atishi claimed. She further accused the BJP of harbouring hatred towards the Sikh community and dragging the revered Guru’s name into a political controversy. Emphasising her personal connection with Sikhism, Atishi said she comes from a family where, for generations, the eldest son has adopted Sikhism to protect society.