AAP Protests in Hyderabad Demanding Justice for Outsourcing Nurses

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest in front of the State Medical and Health Department office in Koti, demanding fair employment opportunities for outsourcing nurses who were recently removed from service.

Party Leaders Clash with Police at Health Department

During the protest, AAP leaders attempted to enter the Health Department office but were stopped by the police. This led to a heated argument and a mild scuffle, creating a tense situation for a brief period.

COVID-19 Frontline Nurses Unjustly Removed, Says AAP

Leading the protest, Didde Sudhakar, Convenor of AAP Telangana, strongly condemned the removal of nurses who had served selflessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, risking their lives.

He stated that it was inhumane and unjust to terminate the services of such dedicated workers after their crucial role in public health efforts.

Immediate Reinstatement Demanded

AAP demanded that the outsourced nurses be reinstated immediately, asserting that the government must honour the sacrifices of frontline workers rather than abandoning them once the crisis passed.

The party vowed to continue its agitation until justice is served and the rights of healthcare workers are protected.