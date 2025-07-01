Aasritha Group Unveils Aero Villas Model Villa, Setting New Standards for Luxury Living in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Leading real estate developer Aasritha Group has officially inaugurated the model villa of its prestigious project, Aero Villas, located at Sathamrai Colony, Shamshabad. This launch signals a significant step forward in redefining luxury living within Hyderabad’s real estate market.

Star-Studded Inauguration Ceremony at Aero Villas

The inauguration ceremony was graced by distinguished personalities, including Shri Tanikella Bharani garu, renowned actor, screenwriter, poet, and director. Also present were Dr. AVR Murthy, Chairman, Aasritha Group, Mr. Satya Murthy, Managing Director, Mr. Shaukthik Reddy, Director, Mr. Purushotham Reddy, Advisor, and Ms. Meghana, Architect.

During his address, Shri Tanikella Bharani garu praised the project, stating:

“Aero Villas is more than just a housing project; it’s an expression of refined taste and an elevated way of living. I commend Aasritha Group for creating a space that resonates with both beauty and balance.”

Aero Villas: Redefining Upscale Living Near Hyderabad Airport

Strategically situated close to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Aero Villas is a gated community offering luxury villas that seamlessly blend modern architectural aesthetics with timeless comfort.

The newly inaugurated model villa provides prospective buyers with a firsthand look at the sophisticated lifestyle that Aero Villas promises. Featuring spacious layouts, premium finishes, and breathtaking views, the villas embody the perfect balance of opulence and functionality.

Aasritha Group’s Vision for Quality and Innovation

Expressing their gratitude, Dr. AVR Murthy and Mr. Satya Murthy emphasized Aasritha Group’s commitment to delivering excellence:

“Aero Villas reflects our dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We aim to provide families with homes that inspire pride, peace, and prosperity.”

Mr. Shaukthik Reddy, Director of Aasritha Group, added:

“Our Aero Villas project offers residents an unmatched lifestyle blending opulence and comfort. With convenient access to Hyderabad’s city center and top-notch amenities, Aero Villas is the perfect sanctuary for modern living.”

Bookings Open for Aero Villas Luxury Homes

Following the launch of the model villa, bookings for Aero Villas are now officially open. Interested buyers and investors are encouraged to schedule private tours to experience the luxury and architectural excellence firsthand.

Aasritha Group continues to make significant strides in Hyderabad’s luxury housing segment, offering discerning homebuyers exceptional living spaces that set new benchmarks in quality and design.