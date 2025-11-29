Aayush Sharma ticks of childhood dream after meeting David Beckham

Mumbai: Actor Aayush Sharma had a pure fanboy moment as he checked off a long-standing item from his childhood bucket list. Aayush took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a picture from an event featuring iconic footballer David Beckham. For the caption, Aayush simply wrote: “Jersey 7 in the house…One thing out of my childhood checklist.” Beckham is considered one of the best players of his generation and one of the greatest set-piece specialists of all time.

He won 19 major trophies in his career, and is the only English player to win league titles in four different countries: England, Spain, the United States, and France. Aayush, who is the brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan, debuted in Bollywood in 2018 with the lead role in Salman Khan’s production Loveyatri opposite newcomer Warina Hussain. In 2020, he and Saiee Manjrekar were seen in the music video Manjha by Vishal Mishra. His breakthrough came in 2021 when he portrayed a gangster alongside Salman in Antim.

He is next set to appear in the actioner Kwatha with Isabelle Kaif, a film delayed since 2019. Aayush was last seen in “Ruslaan” an action film directed by Karan Lalit Butani. It stars Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade. The film follows Ruslaan, the son of a terrorist, who is adopted by ATS officer Sameer Singh. Ruslaan, in order to clear his stigma of being a terrorist’s son, joins RAW without Sameer’s knowledge. Ruslaan’s intense urge to do the right thing often leads him into complex and dangerous situations.

Talking about Salman, he is currently seen as the host of “Bigg Boss 19” and will next be seen in the film “The Battle Of Galwan”. The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat. The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties.