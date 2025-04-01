IPL 2025: Abdul Samad’s Late Surge Keeps LSG in the Hunt, PBKS Need 172 to Win

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a competitive total of 171 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 clash, thanks to a late onslaught by Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni. Despite early setbacks, their partnership in the final overs provided LSG with a fighting chance.

LSG Struggles Early, Samad and Badoni Provide Momentum

Batting first, LSG faced trouble as their key batters Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh failed to make an impact. Marsh departed for a duck, while Nicholas Pooran played a steady knock in the middle order before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal.

However, Badoni and Samad turned the game around with an explosive finish, ensuring that LSG reached a competitive score of 171. Their aggressive stroke play in the death overs helped the team recover from a slow start.

Arshdeep Shines with the Ball for Punjab Kings

For PBKS, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the standout performer with the ball, taking three crucial wickets in his four-over spell. Lockie Ferguson also chipped in with a key dismissal inside the powerplay, keeping LSG’s scoring rate in check.

Punjab Kings Eye Chase with Power-Packed Batting Line-up

With a deep and powerful batting order, Punjab Kings are in a strong position to chase down the target. The pitch has offered assistance to both bowlers and batters, making for an exciting second innings.

Will Punjab Kings successfully chase 171, or can LSG’s bowlers turn the game around? Stay tuned for the second innings to find out.