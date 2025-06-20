Telangana: No Muslim Minister, No Minority Welfare – Abdullah Sohail Accuses Congress of Historic Betrayal

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader Shaik Abdullah Sohail launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of betraying the Muslim community that played a decisive role in the 2023 Assembly elections. His remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi’s birthday celebrations, during which BRS workers distributed pamphlets in Muslim localities questioning the Congress party’s commitment to social justice.

“No Muslim Representation Since 1952”: Sohail

Abdullah Sohail expressed serious concern that for the first time since 1952, Muslims have been completely excluded from the Telangana cabinet.

“Forget ministers—there is not a single Muslim voice in the Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha, or Rajya Sabha from Telangana,” he said.

He also criticized the Congress for giving Muslims only symbolic positions in state corporations, with no real decision-making authority.

Also Read: TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud Responds to Azharuddin’s Statement on Candidature

Welfare Promises Unfulfilled, Minority Declaration Called “Fraudulent”

Sohail called the Congress Minority Declaration a fraudulent manifesto, listing 12 promises made to the Muslim community that remain unfulfilled, including:

₹4,000 crore minority welfare budget

₹1,000 crore annual loans for youth and women

Graveyard land protection

Caste census

“Eighteen months have passed, and not one of these promises has been fulfilled,” Sohail said, alleging that schemes like Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem were never launched and Shaadi Mubarak was drastically underfunded.

Rising Insecurity and Communal Incidents Unaddressed

Sohail accused the Congress of failing to address a rise in communal incidents, including:

Demolition of Qutub Shahi Masjid

Riots in Sangareddy and Jainoor

Attacks on Muslim youth in Suryapet and Nizamabad

Assaults on Muslim girls offering Namaz in Wanaparthy

“The Chief Minister did not visit the victims or even condemn these attacks. His silence has emboldened the attackers,” Sohail charged.

He also criticized the government’s response during Bakrid unrest, saying the CM held a cow shelter review meeting instead of addressing violence against Muslims.

Congress Rewarding Anti-Muslim Narratives?

Adding to his criticism, Sohail condemned the Congress government for awarding the film “Razakar”, produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, as Best Historical Film.

“The film demonized Muslims before elections and flopped at the box office. Yet, the Congress government rewarded it. What kind of secularism is this?” he asked.

He also said it was an insult to the late revolutionary Gaddar that a communal film was honored under an award bearing his name.

“Betrayal of Historic Proportions”: Sohail Warns Congress

Sohail concluded by warning the Congress party that the growing disillusionment among Muslims could have significant political consequences.

“Congress used Muslims as vote banks and discarded them. The community is watching. If these issues are not addressed urgently, Telangana’s political landscape will shift in ways Congress may not expect,” he cautioned.

The BRS leader’s remarks have intensified scrutiny over the Congress government’s commitment to minority welfare, particularly at a time when public trust and representation are under question.