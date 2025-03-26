Abhilash Chaudhary Reveals What Makes Salman Khan Stand Out Among Other Actors

Mumbai: Actor Abhilash Chaudhary, who will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in Sikandar, recently opened up about his admiration for the star and the unique qualities that make him stand out in the industry.

The Best Lesson Learned from Salman Khan

When asked about the most valuable lesson he has learned from Salman, Chaudhary was quick to praise the actor’s unmatched energy and his incredible ability to adapt to various roles and situations.

Abhilash shared with IANS, “His energy is truly unmatched. What I admire most about him is how quickly he adapts to different things. Whether it’s his action scenes, his dance moves, or his dialogue delivery, he gets involved so quickly. He has a unique ability to immerse himself in every part of his work.

I have worked with many actors, but his style and energy are exceptional. He doesn’t need to say much to convey his message. Sometimes, he would just pass a smile to let me know I did a good job. It’s such a unique way of communicating. He doesn’t need to say four lines to make you feel appreciated—his smile speaks volumes.”

Dream Come True: Working with Salman Khan

Reflecting on his experience of working with Salman, Chaudhary shared, “It was always a dream to work with Salman sir. Being a huge fan of his, it was a goal of mine to share the screen with him. In Dabangg 3, I had a small cameo, but I didn’t have a scene with him. So, I always hoped that I’d get a chance to work closely with him. I met him last year during a match at the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) in Dubai.

I prayed that I would get an opportunity to work with him, and soon after, I was offered this role in Sikandar. When we started filming, I told him that I had prayed to work with him, and he very kindly told me to ask for something bigger! For me, it was already a big deal to be working with him.”

Surprising Moments with Salman Khan

Abhilash Chaudhary also shared some surprising moments from his time working with Salman Khan, emphasizing the actor’s ability to amaze everyone around him with his effortless approach.

“There have been several moments that surprised me. One particularly memorable moment was when we were playing cricket together. You go to the set with the mindset that you need to focus on your lines or your character for the scene. But when I arrived, I saw Salman sir playing cricket, and he invited me to join in. We spent an hour playing cricket together, and it was such a healthy, enjoyable moment.

Another time, his team member noticed that I wasn’t getting a chance to work out due to the hectic schedule. Salman sir himself offered me the opportunity to use the gym. That was a very thoughtful and surprising gesture from him. It’s moments like these that show his caring nature,” he revealed.

‘Sikandar,’ directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, features Salman Khan in the titular role. The film is set to hit theatres on March 30, 2025.