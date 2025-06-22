Abhishek Bachchan gets disappeared to unleash chaos in ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ trailer

Mumbai: The trailer of the much-anticipated film ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’, starring Abhishek Bachchan, was unveiled on Saturday. Touted as a heartfelt dramedy, the film explores themes of life, loss, laughter, and the liberating beauty of unexpected companionship.

Abhishek Bachchan as Kaalidhar: A Man on the Edge

Abhishek Bachchan plays Kaalidhar, a middle-aged man dealing with memory loss, abandonment, and a lifetime of quiet betrayals. The turning point comes when he overhears his siblings’ plan to abandon him at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela. Choosing his own fate, Kaalidhar disappears, setting off a journey that changes everything.

A Tale of Unexpected Friendship

What starts as a chance meeting becomes the beginning of a deep, transformative bond. The film features Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela in pivotal roles, adding layers to this emotional journey of rediscovery.

Abhishek Bachchan on the Role That Moved Him

Speaking about the film, Abhishek said:

“As actors, we often hope for stories that move us before they move anyone else, and ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ did exactly that. Playing Kaalidhar was not just a role, it was a revelation. He’s fragile, childlike and deeply human.”

He also reflected on his character’s friendship with Ballu, a fierce and fearless child:

“The bond reminded me that the most unexpected friendships can teach us the most profound lessons.”

A Soulful, Grounded Narrativ

Abhishek further added:

“More than anything, it made me reflect on how we measure life—not in years, but in moments of connection, courage, and truth. I’ve been seeking stories with emotional depth, and this one ticked every box. It touched my soul—I hope it touches yours too.”

Themes of Family, Freedom & Finding Joy

Set against the raw, rustic heartland of India, ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ is a celebration of second chances. The film examines:

Familial neglect

Freedom and self-liberation

The deep human need to be understood without judgement

Release Details

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, and directed by Madhumita,

‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ premieres on ZEE5 on July 4, 2025.