Fireworks in Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma’s Record-Breaking 141 Powers SRH to Sensational Win Over PBKS

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bounced back in style as Abhishek Sharma smashed a sensational 141 off 55 balls to help his team chase down a mammoth 246 and register an emphatic eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL 2025 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

PBKS Set a Mammoth Target, Powered by Iyer’s Blazing 82

Opting to bat first, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a blistering 82 off 36 balls, including six sixes and as many fours. He was well-supported by openers Priyansh Arya (36) and Prabhsimran Singh (42), who provided a fiery 66-run start.

Marcus Stoinis provided the final flourish, hammering Mohammed Shami for four consecutive sixes in the final over. PBKS posted 245/6, despite a four-wicket haul by Harshal Patel (4/42) and two wickets on debut by Eshan Malinga (2/45).

Abhishek Sharma Turns the Game With Historic Knock

Coming into the match under pressure, Abhishek Sharma turned on the heat with a dazzling display of clean hitting. The southpaw hit 14 fours and 10 sixes, setting the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, surpassing KL Rahul’s 132*.

Abhishek and Travis Head (66 off 37) put up a mammoth 171-run opening partnership, laying the foundation for a remarkable chase. Despite being dropped twice, Abhishek showed no mercy and raced to his century in just 40 balls.

SRH’s Tactical Brilliance and PBKS’ Sloppy Fielding

Lockie Ferguson’s injury after just two balls left PBKS one bowler short, compounding their problems. SRH exploited the gaps with precision. Shreyas Iyer tried as many as seven bowlers in the first nine overs, but fielding errors proved costly.

Abhishek dismantled every bowler thrown at him. He carted Marco Jansen for four boundaries in one over, clobbered Yash Thakur for sixes, and even targeted Chahal and Maxwell with fearless strokes all around the park.

Chase Sealed in Style as SRH Clinch Second Win

After Head departed in the 13th over and Abhishek fell in the 17th, SRH still needed 25 runs. However, Heinrich Klaasen (21*) and Ishan Kishan (9*) ensured a smooth finish, taking SRH to 247/2 in just 18.3 overs — the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history.

SRH Roar Back in the Tournament

This win marked SRH’s return to form after four straight losses, lifting morale and showcasing the squad’s explosive potential. The fans, treated to a fireworks display of batting, erupted in joy as Hyderabad secured two vital points.