Absconding in kidnapping and rape case, Man held 40 years after incident

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a 70-year-old man, who had been absconding in a kidnapping and rape case for the last 40 years, from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Papa alias Dawood Bandu Khan, he said. Based on specific information, a team of personnel from Dr Dadabhai Bhadkamkar Marg police station in south Mumbai apprehended Khan from Agra on Monday, he said.

He was brought to Mumbai on a transit remand and will be produced before the court here, he said. “In 1984, a case of kidnapping and rape was registered against Khan based on a complaint filed by a woman,” he said.

Khan had been arrested in the case and was out on bail. “As the trial of the case started, he attended just a couple of hearings, and did not appear before the court after that. The court had declared him absconding in the case,” the official said.

A team from Dr D B Marg police station had launched a search and also visited his Falkland Road residence, but it came to light that he had sold this property and left the city along with his family. During the investigation, it was revealed that he was somewhere in the northern states, the official said.

All these years, various police teams tried to search him, but he remained untraced, he said. “However, the police officials recently received specific information that he is staying with his family in Agra. Accordingly, a police team was sent to this Uttar Pradesh city, where Khan was apprehended,” the official said.