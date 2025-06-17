ABVP Stages Protest at Hyderabad’s Bus Bhavan Over Student Bus Pass Fare Hike

Hyderabad: Tensions flared outside the Bus Bhavan near RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad on Monday as members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a sudden protest against the recent hike in student bus pass charges by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

Sudden Sit-In Sparks Tension at RTC Crossroads

The protest came without prior notice, catching authorities by surprise. A large number of ABVP activists, accompanied by students, gathered outside the Bus Bhavan and attempted to lay siege to the building. Police immediately intervened to prevent the protestors from storming the premises.

Also Read: ₹100 Petrol, just a Few Drops? Shocking Allegations at Hyderabad Pump!

Students Decry Increased Burden on the Poor and Middle Class

ABVP leaders strongly opposed the fare hike, stating that the decision would severely affect students from economically weaker and middle-class backgrounds. They demanded the TSRTC immediately withdraw the increased bus pass rates to ease the burden on families struggling with inflation and rising education costs.

Protestors Stage Dharna in Front of Bus Bhavan Gate

As police blocked their entry, the protestors sat down at the entrance gate of Bus Bhavan, raising slogans and demanding justice. The dharna continued for several hours, drawing attention from commuters and passersby in the busy RTC Crossroads area.

Police Maintain Vigil, No Major Incident Reported

Despite the tense situation, police managed to maintain control and prevent any major law and order issue. Additional security forces were deployed to monitor the situation and disperse the crowd peacefully. No violent clashes were reported at the time of filing this report.

The protest underscores growing dissatisfaction among students across Telangana over the transport corporation’s recent decisions. ABVP has warned of further statewide agitation if the hike is not rolled back soon.