ABVP sweeps University of Hyderabad students’ union polls

Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured a majority of key positions in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) students’ union elections the results for which were declared on Saturday night after a daylong counting process.



The ABVP termed the outcome as a rejection of divisive politics.



The polling held on September 19 witnessed an impressive turnout with more than 81 per cent of the 5,500 eligible students casting their votes. This year, the UoH Election Commission also made special arrangements by introducing Braille ballots for visually disabled students, ensuring inclusive participation.



The counting took place in 45 rounds, culminating in a decisive outcome for most positions. Siva Palepu was elected as President with 1,541 votes, securing a margin of 170 votes. Debendra won the Vice-President’s post with 1,773 votes and a margin of 603, while Shruti Priya was elected General Secretary with 1,667 votes and a margin of 667.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com



The post of Joint Secretary went to Saurabh Shukla, who won with 1,612 votes and a margin of 490. In the Cultural Secretary’s race, Venus secured a thumping victory with 2,099 votes and a margin of 1,147, while Jwala was elected Sports Secretary with 1,657 votes, winning by 470 votes.



For the Internal Complaints Committee (GS-CASH), Sai Pranathi won the Integrated category by a margin of 33 votes, while Kandi Poojitha was unanimously elected in the PG category. In the Research category, Goduguluri Gayathri emerged victorious with a margin of 46 votes.



The UoH Election Commission congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and extended best wishes for their tenure, also acknowledging the cooperation of the student community that helped conduct the elections peacefully.

Also Read: SC to examine PIL for enhanced transparency in Air India crash probe



In its statement, ABVP said the victory reflected a strong commitment to nationalism and pointed out its success in social science departments despite what it called a “heavy leftist presence.”



The student body asserted the results signalled a setback for the Congress-affiliated NSUI, which, it noted, polled fewer votes than NOTA in some segments.



In a statement, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its landslide win in the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) students union elections, calling it a “resounding endorsement of nationalist and student-centric politics.”